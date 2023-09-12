The changing needs of an evolving membership prompted Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s board of directors to update a decades-old approach to returning member capital.
Ann Schwarm, board president, explained the policy changes during Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s 85th Annual Meeting of Members, held Sept. 9 at Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site. The meeting featured live line electrical safety demonstrations, reports from officers and the election of directors.
“Capital credits are your equity in the co-op. They represent your share in the ownership, maintenance, construction and success of Southwestern Electric Cooperative,” Schwarm said.
The cooperative’s rates are designed to bring in enough money to pay operating costs and maintain an emergency reserve, she explained. When revenue exceeds expenses, that money is later returned to members as capital credits.
“The capital credits assigned to you in a year are based on our annual margins — the revenue that exceeded our operating costs — and the capital you contributed by paying your electric bills,” she said. “The more power you use, the more capital credits we assign to your account.”
Equity in the co-op is used as operating capital for maintenance and improvements, such as new substations, poles and wire. Those improvements are expected to last 30 years. Southwestern retires, or returns, capital credits to members on a 30-year schedule. The cooperative traditionally has returned capital credits during general retirements and to estates upon the death of a member.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, co-op members may apply for an adjusted early payout of capital credits if they’re terminating their membership or if they’re the executor of an estate with capital credits.
“Early payouts recognize that you withdrew your capital credits before Southwestern could realize their full value. The co-op was not able to use those funds as capital for the full 30 years as planned. If you withdraw your capital credits before they fully mature — even if you are settling an estate — they will be adjusted to the net present value.”
Schwarm said the board revisited its capital credit policy to meet the needs of a changing membership.
“You are far more mobile than you were when our policy was originally drafted in 1939. We have members who relocate multiple times, moving off our lines. Each change of address is an opportunity to fall out of touch. That can make it difficult to return capital credits to people who’ve earned them,” she said. “Recognizing that, your board of directors decided to offer an adjusted early payout option to our capital credit retirement policy.”
Southwestern’s board considered the update carefully, over months, Schwarm said.
“We voted unanimously to update the policy in the spirit of fairness. Fairness to people who terminate their membership when they leave our lines and fairness to those of you who have built a life here — members who want to receive safe, reliable power, from a cooperative you invested in and own,” she said.
Schwarm also spoke about the cooperative’s Power For Progress Scholarship Program. She encouraged students considering college or trade school and members pursuing continuing education to apply for a scholarship. Since 1995, Southwestern has awarded more than 400 Power For Progress scholarships to area students.
“We see our scholarship program as an investment in the future,” she said. “This year, we broadened that investment to include a leadership element.”
In March, Southwestern sent six high school students to Springfield to tour the Capitol, meet with legislators and explore their interest in government as part of Illinois Electric and Telephone Cooperatives Youth Day. In June, two of those students — Boston Hails of St. Peter and Kylie Ketcham of Alhambra — represented Southwestern Electric in Washington, D.C., where they joined 1,800 students and chaperones to learn about government during the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Electric Cooperative Youth Tour.
Southwestern’s annual meeting marked the end of Schwarm’s last term as president. She will continue to serve as a director, acting as a resource for the next team of officers.
Southwestern CEO Bobby Williams reported on cooperative projects that included area counties.
“In Fayette and Effingham counties, our Vandalia Substation and expanded Altamont Sub are improving reliability and power quality for homes and businesses in our eastern district,” said Williams.
Based in Greenville, Southwestern Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility serving 24,000 residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial members in 11 counties along the I-70 corridor between St. Louis, Missouri, and Effingham, Illinois.
