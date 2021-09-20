Community members across the region are invited to register and attend a free online workshop, “Building Community Resilience in Southern Illinois — Why Now?” hosted by Southern Illinois Coalition for Children and Families.
The virtual gathering will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. central time. The workshop will be of interest to community leaders, educators, administrators, families, health and social service workers and early childhood education and care partners.
The workshop features an expert keynote presentation on collective impact by Sylvia Cheuy of Tamarack Institute. She will identify what it means to be a resilient community and illustrate how community resilience contributes to — and benefits from — efforts to advance equity, diversity and inclusion.
Local panelists representing Southern Illinois Coalition for Children and Families will explore how the coordinated contributions of residents, community groups and organizations from various sectors create a foundation for community resilience to grow and survive. Panelists include Dr. Matt Buckman of Stress and Trauma Treatment Center Inc., Jamie Ragan of Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative and Toni Kay Wright of University of Illinois Extension.
The workshop will conclude with a short presentation by Theresa Hawley, Director of the state’s new Early Childhood Transformation Team, who will provide an overview of the state’s planned early childhood infrastructure. Based on a collective impact framework, the infrastructure depends on the engagement of families and community members to achieve its goals. The infrastructure’s design demonstrates how collective impact work already done in the region has made Southern Illinois well prepared to implement these new changes. Attendees will also be provided with information on how they can be involved in this work.
“With massive changes across all sectors of society resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and with implementation of the new state infrastructure for early childhood education and care, now is the time for community members in our region to gather and to address local impacts,” said Lori Longueville, early childhood thought leader and coalition representative. “Through coordinated contributions of residents, community groups and government leaders, we can strengthen the network of support that enables young children to develop and thrive.”
Register by Sept. 27 for the free online workshop by visiting the EventBrite page on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1LH4loAZA, or send an email request to southernillinoiscoalition@gmail.com. Spaces are limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.