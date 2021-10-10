The Southern Illinois Builders Association began offering scholarships in 2012 and have awarded 119 scholarships totaling approximately $222,500.

SIBA solicits candidates for the SIBA Scholarships in the fall and requests that information be submitted by mid-November. Deadline to submit all information is Nov. 5 for the SIBA Education Committee to meet and make their selections.

To be eligible for an SIBA Scholarship, candidates must:

  • Be pursuing a degree in the field of Construction Management,Construction-Related Engineering or Architectural
  • Have a cumulative minimum grade-point average of 3.0/4.0
  • Submit a personal recommendation from person unrelated to the applicant
  • Plan to enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time student status (12-hour minimum). Part-time students working full time in the construction industry will be awarded partial awards (written verification from full-time employer required).
  • Show evidence that individual applying is related to an individual employed full time by an SIBA member firm for a minimum of four years (written evidence from employer required)
  • Submit a typewritten report (minimum of 500 words) on career goal and what events they have experienced in their life that made them decide to decide to pursue a career in the construction field. The quality of the essay will be judged.

To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.

