The Southern Illinois Builders Association began offering scholarships in 2012 and have awarded 119 scholarships totaling approximately $222,500.
SIBA solicits candidates for the SIBA Scholarships in the fall and requests that information be submitted by mid-November. Deadline to submit all information is Nov. 5 for the SIBA Education Committee to meet and make their selections.
To be eligible for an SIBA Scholarship, candidates must:
- Be pursuing a degree in the field of Construction Management,Construction-Related Engineering or Architectural
- Have a cumulative minimum grade-point average of 3.0/4.0
- Submit a personal recommendation from person unrelated to the applicant
- Plan to enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time student status (12-hour minimum). Part-time students working full time in the construction industry will be awarded partial awards (written verification from full-time employer required).
- Show evidence that individual applying is related to an individual employed full time by an SIBA member firm for a minimum of four years (written evidence from employer required)
- Submit a typewritten report (minimum of 500 words) on career goal and what events they have experienced in their life that made them decide to decide to pursue a career in the construction field. The quality of the essay will be judged.
To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055.
The Southern Illinois Builders Association is a trade association of contractors representing approximately 500 commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.
