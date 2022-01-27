Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the following four scholarships: Croft Brothers Challenge Scholarship; Roy H. Robson and Roma M. Jackson Nursing Scholarship; Ray, Mary and Tim Niebrugge Scholarship; and Delbert E. Facklam and Maradyl T. Hughes Facklam Scholarship. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11. The application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships.
The Croft Brothers Challenge Scholarship was established by Terry Croft in honor of his late brother, Larry Croft. He was an intelligent individual who had the misfortune to grow up in a time when there were insufficient opportunities available to young people with exceptional learning needs. Terry Croft, who died in June of 2010, created the Croft Brothers Challenge Scholarship through his will to provide educational opportunities to students with disabilities. Prior recipients of the scholarship may reapply.
The Roy H. Robson and Roma M. Jackson Nursing Scholarship provides assistance to graduates from any high school in Effingham County seeking a nursing degree. The scholarship was created by Roy Robson and his sister, Roma Jackson, in memory of their sister, Mary Robson. Mary was a diabetic and required considerable nursing care. Roy and Roma saw first hand the need for good nursing care and provided a bequest establishing a permanent endowment for nursing students.
In order to apply for the Facklam scholarship, applicants must be a Teutopolis High School graduating senior. The Delbert E. Facklam and Maradyl T. Hughes Facklam Scholarship was established for the purpose of perpetuating higher education opportunities for a Teutopolis High School senior with a financial need.
The Ray, Mary and Tim Niebrugge Scholarship was established by Tim Niebrugge, son of Ray and Mary Niebrugge. The scholarship is awarded to multiple recipients and is open to graduates of any high school in Effingham County. Ray Niebrugge inherited a tract of land from his father, John, and continued to farm and acquire acreage over the next 40 years. Tim farmed the ground after his parents passed away until his own death in 2006. Tim, who never married and had no children, established this trust to help students of Effingham County with financial need to continue their education.
Applicants must complete the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship application, a general application that determines the applicant’s eligibility for one or more of the Community Foundation’s scholarships. Once submitted, applicants will provide supplemental information for additional applications.
Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable), and college financial aid information.
To apply, visit www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships and click on Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship Application. For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, Program Officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.
