Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2022-2023 Nonprofit Executive Round Table process. A total of $5,000 has been awarded to two non-profit organizations in Effingham County.
Poss Music Works was awarded $2,000 to implement the Poss Music Works Outreach Consolidation and the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County was awarded $3,000 to begin a Program Evaluation Survey with the assistance of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
