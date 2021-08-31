Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces the next Fall Grant Cycle for 2021. Grant Opportunities are open from Aug. 30 to Oct. 1. Visit the online portal to begin applications: https://grantinterface.com/Home/Logo?urlkey=slcf
Grant Opportunities
Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts provides grants to benefit the arts in Effingham County.
Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund provides grants for projects that benefit the Teutopolis community in the areas of civic, cultural health, health, education and social services.
Siemer Milling Company Fund awards grants to programs aimed at developing youth to become extraordinary leaders by investing in the leadership skills required for improving our communities.
For questions, contact Kristen Bertrand at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.
