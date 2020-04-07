Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, in partnership with Lumpkin Family Foundation, announces the creation of the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The fund will make grants to established community-based organizations that provide direct support to local residents and families most affected by the emerging health, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Lumpkin Family Foundation has donated $75,000 in seed money and an additional $50,000 as a matching opportunity for all gifts made before May 1.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has added $55,000 to the relief fund from current assets: Agracel Can Do Fund, Ralph and June Kidwell Fund, Effingham County CommunityWorks, Mattoon Area CommunityWorks, Siemer Milling Endowment and Dr. Henry and Esther Poterucha Family Fund.
“These are all examples of permanent, discretionary dollars that we, along with our donors, were able to quickly redirect to provide critical funding for our area nonprofits during these unprecedented times,” explains Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
“In addition to meeting urgent needs like food, shelter, rent/utility assistance, primary health and mental health services, we also want to provide flexible operating dollars to area nonprofits over the next few months to ensure they can continue to provide much needed services to our most vulnerable community members,” she added.
Potential grant recipients must demonstrate a need for funding due to the pandemic or the impact of following public health recommendations taken to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections locally. Grants may be made to nonprofit organizations, schools or units of government located in or significantly serving southeastern Illinois: Coles, Effingham, Cumberland, Jasper, Crawford, Clark, Shelby, Richland, Lawrence, Fayette or Clay counties. A short application will be released soon and reviewed on a rolling basis to ensure funds are distributed quickly.
