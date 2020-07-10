Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has awarded 100 students with the John L., Harry L., and Catherine Smysor Scholarship.
Area scholarship recipients are Donovan Kitten and Blake Kitten, Teutopolis High School; Wyatt Smith, Stewardson-Strasburg High School; Kelly Rentfrow, St. Anthony High School; Cassidy Tucker and Marley Tucker, Shelbyville High School; Keah Hartman, Flora High School.
The Harry L. and John L. Smysor Charitable Trust was previously under the management of First-Mid Bank & Trust. Due to distribution requirements for charitable trusts and recent increases in farmland values, First-Mid sought a solution that would honor the Smysor family's intention to provide scholarships in perpetuity for Windsor High School graduates. In May 2019, the Smysor charitable trust was dissolved and the assets were transferred to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization managing permanent and nonpermanent funds for the benefit of southeastern Illinois. As a publicly supported charity, the Community Foundation can ensure a perpetual source of scholarships for seniors and graduates of Windsor High School, as well as dependents of Windsor High School alumni.
