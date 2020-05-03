Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and Lumpkin Family Foundation are responding to meet the needs of area nonprofit organizations by hosting a #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on Tuesday, May 5. The Community Foundation has created online fundraising pages for area organizations and Lumpkin Family Foundation is offering a $25,000 match to be shared with organizations partnering with the Community Foundation. Donations received between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, will be eligible for the match (while funds are available).
“Many of our nonprofits are feeling the effects of the COIVID-19 outbreak. Some have canceled fundraisers and others are experiencing an increased demand for their services. We are excited to offer the use of our online fundraising platform to organizations in our region to boost their fundraising activities,” said Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. “This #GivingTuesdayNow partnership is a great opportunity to support area organizations in the midst of this crisis, and we appreciate the continued support and generosity of Lumpkin Family Foundation in our efforts.”
She adds, “The Community Foundation is not charging an administrative fee for this campaign. We are offering the use of the platform, as well as training from communication administrator Audra Clodfelter and accounting services from Connie Lilly, at no cost to the participating organization.”
The following organizations are participating in the #GivingTuesdayNow partnership:
Tri-Music
CEFS
Effingham Child Development Center
Jabez Pregnancy Center
Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas, and Edgar
Catholic Charities of Effingham County
Fit-2-Serve
HOPE of East Central Illinois
Unit 40 Mentoring
United Way of Effingham County
Camp New Hope
Effingham Public Library
CASA of East Central Illinois
One Stop Community Christmas
Greater Saint Louis Area Boy Scouts
Community Support Systems
Standing Stone Community Center
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital
Effingham Performance Center
Life Span Center
LeAnn’s Light
United Way of Coles County
Class-E
Family Life Center
Douglas-Hart Nature Center
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois
To donate on May 5, visit www.enrichingourcommunity.org and click on the organization’s logo.
#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5 — in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec. 1 #GivingTuesday — as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
