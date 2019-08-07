Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation recently appointed Julie Everett, Dr. Scott Bloomberg, Aaron Leonard and Ryan Orrick to its governing board.
Julie Everett is a financial adviser at Smith Moore in Effingham. Everett serves as a child advocate with CASA to support children whose lives have been disrupted by abuse and neglect. She also volunteers as a mentor for Effingham County CEO. She is a member of the Effingham County CommunityWorks advisory board and is a fund adviser for the Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship. She also enjoys running and is the founder of the Effingham Running Club. Everett and her husband, John, reside in Effingham with their children, Jasper and Hannah.
Dr. Scott Bloomberg is a chiropractor and owns Bloomberg Chiropractic Center in Newton, where he resides with his wife, Linda. In addition to operating his business, Bloomberg has been active in his community. He is an active member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He served on the Newton City Council for 17 years. He has also served on the Dieterich Bank Advisory Board, the Jasper County Steering Committee, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Advisory Board, as well as Jasper County Economic Development Committee. He is also a member of the Newton Rotary Club and Jasper County Chamber of Commerce.
Aaron Leonard is an attorney at Taylor Law and focuses primarily on estate planning and estate administration. Prior to joining the governing board, Leonard served on the board of directors of CEFS Economic Opportunity Cooperation for several years and currently serves as a board member for Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. Leonard and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Effingham.
Ryan Orrick is the Division Chair for Agriculture at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Orrick was raised on a grain and livestock farm in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and has an extensive education in agriculture. Ryan and his wife, Jenny, reside in Gays with their children, Sam and Madi. His background and current work in agriculture make Orrick a valuable member of the Community Foundation’s governing board as the Community Foundation seeks to expand its farmland giving program, “Fields of Opportunity.”
The governing board made the decision to add four board members at one time to make the transitions between board members as seamless as possible. In 2018, two members of the governing board reached the end of their terms. The same transition will happen again in 2020. “We’re taking a proactive approach to our board,” explains Ned Hoppin, chair of the governing board. “By adding new members now, we can make the transition between board members run smoothly, instruct our new board members on our policies and procedures, and make sure these new board members feel supported in their new roles.”
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 140 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
