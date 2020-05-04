South Central School District will be delaying graduation until June and will hold a parade on Friday evening visiting all four major communities in the district to honor seniors.
Superintendent Kerry Herdes said there will be a combined eighth grade and high school graduation on Friday, June 26. The eighth grade promotion will be at 6 p.m., followed by the high school graduation at 7 p.m. Herdes said the drive-in graduation will be outside at the high school.
“Being outside we have quite a bit of room there to work with, so we think we can pull that off with some FM radio things to repeat it and maybe a projection system to help people see it on an elevated platform,” he said.
Herdes said all social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, with graduates spaced apart from each other.
The senior parade will take place on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. in St. Peter. Seniors are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and arrive by 5:45 p.m. The parade will travel down highway 185 with a police and fire truck escort into Farina, driving past the high school, then turning on Illinois Route 37 through Kinmundy into Alma.
The idea was brought forward by Danielle Chasteen to support seniors during this uncertain time. Herdes hopes those along the parade route will decorate yards, make signs, hang banners, but also keep in mind proper social distancing.
“It just gives the community a chance to encourage and appreciate them for being seniors and what they’ve accomplished during their time at school. It is something to celebrate and encourage them to hang in there and enjoy their senior year as much as possible,” he said.
No students will be allowed outside their vehicles once they arrive. If a student doesn’t own their own vehicle, they are permitted to have another family member drive them with school approval.
