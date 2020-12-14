South Central student earns highest FFA award

In October 2020, Jacob Hanks became the ninth American Degree recipient for South Central FFA and was recognized for his achievements at the 2020 National FFA Virtual Convention.
The American FFA Degree is the highest award the National FFA gives to its members. The South Central FFA Chapter has eight alumni, including one from Kinmundy/Alma who hold this honor.
The chapter has not had an American Degree recipient in over 24 years.
