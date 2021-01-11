South Central participates in state agronomy event

On Dec. 12, South Central FFA participated in the State Virtual Agronomy Career Development Event hosted by The University of Illinois.
The team members were tested on many different areas of agriculture, including weed identification, crop identification, insect identification and farm equipment identification. They were also tested on other aspects of the agriculture industry of today.
The South Central FFA Section Agronomy team included four FFA members: Eli Arenas, Alec Langley, Brandt Hiestand and Morgan Robb. Individually, Arenas placed 19th in the state and was the team's top scorer. The team placed 14th in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.