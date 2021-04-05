South Central participates in dairy contest

South Central FFA members recently participated in the Dairy Evaluation Contest on March 19.
The event was held at the Lucas Clanton Farm between Mulberry Grove and Vandalia. FFA members participated in the Dairy Evaluation Workshop that was presented before the actual contest began that was taught by previous University of Illinois Dairy Educator, David Fischer.
Members were taught what character traits are favorable for dairy cattle to have that will allow for more production.
The Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management Career Development Event helps students develop skills in dairy cattle selection and herd management. Participants evaluate the cattle’s physical characteristics, explain their various classes and analyze herd records.
Cotter Hiestand placed fourth individually and South Central came in as the second-place team. Other top scorers for South Central were Riley Schaal and Alec Hiestand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.