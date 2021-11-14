On Nov. 5, the South Central FFA Chapter Officer Team spent the morning with sixth, seventh and eighth grade students from South Central Middle School, leading them in two separate community service activities.
One group of FFA members and middle school students completed a project in Kinmundy, where they cleaned a community member’s yard who is not able to do it herself. The students spent time cleaning up leaves, cleaning out gutters, trimming trees, exposing an old brick sidewalk, cleaning off the porch, and picking up sticks. The community member was very pleased with the job the students completed.
The other group of Middle School students and FFA members spent their time at South Central High School in Farina, where they removed sod and installed posts in the front lawn of the school. The posts will be the home for retired road signs recognizing state and national award-winning FFA members from the South Central Chapter, and state award-winning sports teams.
The projects were a good way to help close the gap between middle and high school students, and help them get out and involved in the community as a large team.
