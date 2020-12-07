South Central FFA places first in Agronomy CDE

On Nov. 18, South Central FFA participated in the Section 19 Virtual Agronomy Career Development Event hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
The team members were tested on many different areas of agriculture, including weed identification, crop identification, insect identification and farm equipment identification. They were also tested on other aspects of the agriculture industry of today.
The South Central FFA Section Agronomy team included seven FFA members. Four of the members are on the varsity team and three of them are on the Junior varsity team. The varsity team included Eli Arenas, Alec Langley, Brandt Hiestand and Morgan Robb. Individually, Eli Arenas placed second, Morgan Robb placed seventh, and Alec Langley placed eighth in the section. The JV team included Riley Schaal, Max Magnus and Mitchell Brauer. Both teams placed first in the section.
