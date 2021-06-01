On April 24, several South Central FFA members participated in three State Career Development Events, held in a virtual format.
Eli Arenas, Kyla Engel, Morgan Robb and Ryan Jenne participated in the State Horticulture Career Development Event. The team placed ninth in the state of Illinois, and Eli Arenas placed third individually.
Dennis Wollin, Hailey Shuler and Brandt Hiestand participated in the State Poultry Career Development Event. Dennis Wollin placed eighth Individually.
Kayley Lacey participated in the State Livestock Career Development Event.
