On Nov. 10, eight South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Greenhand Quiz Bowl at Shelbyville High School.
The competition allows “Greenhands” (first-year FFA members) to expand their knowledge on the National FFA organization, and put the knowledge to use in a competition against other FFA chapters around the section. This competition also allowed the new members to build friendships with other new FFA members from around the section.
Another event that was being held the same night, also in Shelbyville, was the Job Interview Career Development Event. This event is a competition where participants are judged on their ability to complete a cover letter, resume, follow-up letter, and are also judged based on their interviewing skills. Two members of the South Central FFA Chapter participated in the event: Brandt Hiestand and Alec Langley. Langley got first place in the competition and will now advance to the district level later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.