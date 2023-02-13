South Central FFA participates in Public Speaking CDE

On Feb. 1, seven South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Public Speaking Career Development Event at Cowden-Herrick High School.
The competition provides FFA members with the opportunity to develop agricultural leadership by enhancing the speaking skills of students participating.
Miranda Yates participated in the Creed Speaking section, where she was required to memorize and say the FFA creed, and be judged on the delivery of it.
Karli Holmes placed first in Junior Varsity prepared speaking and Reagan Roberts placed second in Junior Varsity prepared speaking. They will both advance to compete at the district competition.
Hailey Shuler and Kyla Engel both participated in Varsity Prepared Speaking. Prepared Public Speaking requires the students to choose an agriculture-related topic, write and deliver a 6-8 minute speech on the topic. Kyla Engel placed first, and will advance to the district competition.
Extemporaneous Public Speaking requires participants to write a 4-6 minute speech on a random agriculture topic in 35 minutes, memorize it, and perform it in front of judges. Wyatt Iler participated in the Junior Varsity Extemporaneous Public Speaking competition. Morgan Robb participated in the Varsity Extemporaneous Public Speaking section and placed third.
