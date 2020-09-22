The Section 19 FFA livestock fair was held on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Fayette County fairgrounds in Brownstown.
The 10 South Central FFA members who attended had a great time, working with their animals throughout the year to prepare them for the event. Then, presenting them at the fair to compete against other FFA members.
Brandt Heistand, Cotter Heistand, Chezney Robb, Dennis Wollin and Megan Yates showed their cattle. Chase Thompson, Riley Schaal and Addyson Schaal showed sheep, while Morgan Robb showed her chicken, and Alex Cowger showed rabbits.
