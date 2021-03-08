South Central FFA participates in Job Interview CDE

On March 3, the Section 19 FFA held a Job Interview Career Development Event at Vandalia High School.
South Central FFA had two members participate in this event. Both students had to create a resume and cover letter to submit ahead of time and at the actual event. FFA members completed a job application, participated in a mock job interview, and had to create a thank-you letter after the interview.
The South Central FFA members participating in this event were Dennis Wollin and Brandt Hiestand. Dennis placed sixth, and Brandt placed fifth overall.
