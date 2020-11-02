South Central FFA participates in horse evaluation event

On Oct. 9, three South Central FFA members participated in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s virtual section 19 Horse Evaluation Career Development Event.
The FFA members who participated were Taylor Jenne, Morgan Robb and Alexis Cowger.
Members were taught what character traits are favorable traits for Quarter Horses. Section 19 Horse Judging helps students develop skills in Quarter Horse selection. Participants evaluate the horse’s physical characteristics and explain their various traits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.