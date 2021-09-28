South Central FFA participates in events

Five South Central FFA members recently participated in two Forestry Career Development Events.
These events require participants to demonstrate skills and knowledge needed in forest management. The contests consisted of a general knowledge exam, map interpretation, tree identification, forestry tool identification, timber cruising, forest/tree disorders identification and chainsaw parts/troubleshooting.
The first event was the District 4 Forestry CDE, held on Sept. 23 at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Monticello, where South Central FFA placed fourth overall, and Eli Arenas placed second individually.
The second event was the State Forestry CDE held at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. South Central FFA placed fourth as a team at the state level, and Eli Arenas placed sixth individually. The South Central FFA Forestry team included Dennis Wollin, Eli Arenas, Morgan Robb, Kyla Engel and Hailey Shuler.
