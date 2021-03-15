South Central FFA participates in District 4 Proficiency competition

Back row, from left, are Haylie Brown, Alex Hawkey, Cotter Hiestand, Dennis Wollin, Eli Arenas; front row, Morgan Robb, Jacob Hilmes, Hailey Shuler, Victoria Iler and Alec Langley.

March 9 through 11, 10 South Central FFA members competed in the District 4 Proficiency competition, virtually.

This competition involved judging of the members’ record books in their respected record book areas, and the judges choosing the winner for each area. At the district level, an interview process takes place where each member had to be interviewed individually by three judges.

Cotter Hiestand placed first in Agriculture Mechanics Repair and Maintenance in District 4. Eli Arenas placed first in Diversified Horticulture in District 4, and Alec Langley placed first in Turfgrass Management in District 4 and will advance to the state proficiency contest on March 27.

Other students competing and their competition areas included Victoria Iler, who competed in Ag Sales Placement, Haylie Brown in Ag Services, Jacob Hilmes in Environmental Sciences and Natural Resource Management, Hailey Shuler in Diversified Livestock Production, Alex Hawkey in Forage Production, Morgan Robb in Poultry Production and Dennis Wollin in Vegetable Production.

