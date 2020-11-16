South Central FFA participates in Ag Sales CDE

On Oct. 28, four South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Ag Sales Career Development Event in Vandalia.
The team included Zander Feldhake, Riley Schaal, Max Magnus and Dennis Wollin. The team placed fifth and Wollin placed sixth as an individual.
Students who compete in the Agricultural Sales Career Development Event (CDE) gain experiences and skills essential to the production and marketing of agricultural products. The team event illustrates related careers and offers a firsthand look at developing product knowledge and driving sales.
Each team in the Agricultural Sales CDE consists of four students with each person’s effort contributing to the team’s final score. Teams are provided with an example product, product information and customer profiles at the start of the event from which they collaboratively develop a sales plan. Judges then evaluate the collaboration process and the team’s final sales plan. Individuals also complete a written exam that tests sales concept knowledge.
This CDE is particularly suited to students interested in future careers involving sales and marketing, while also growing student skills in customer relations, advertising and sales concepts.
