The Section 19 FFA Vo-Ag Fair was held Sept. 14 at the Fayette County fairgrounds in Brownstown.
The 10 South Central members who attended worked with their animals throughout the year to prepare for the event. Then presented them at the fair to compete against other FFA members.
Alec Heistand, Cotter Heistand, Chezney Robb, Mason Robb and Blaze Courson showed their cattle. Chase Thompson and Andrew Hasselbrock showed sheep. Riley Mauer showed his horses while Alex Cowger and Dennis Wollin showed rabbits.
