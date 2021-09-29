The Section 19 FFA livestock fair was held on Sept. 11 at the Fayette County fairgrounds in Brownstown.
The 16 South Central FFA members who attended worked with their animals throughout the year to prepare them for the event. Then presented them at the fair to compete against other FFA members.
Kyla Engel showed swine, Raylee Green showed rabbits; Drew Hassebrock showed goats; Cotter Hiestand, Kage Hiestand, Rayce Hiestand, Chezney Robb, Maddox Robb and Dennis Wollin showed beef cattle; Emma Jenne showed poultry; Chase Thompson, Hailey Shuler, Abi Shuler and Riley Schaal showed sheep; and Kayley Lacey showed swine and sheep.
