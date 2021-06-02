On May 11, the Section 19 FFA Banquet was held at 8th Day Venue in Vandalia.
The Banquet included a meal, election speeches and elections. People who placed or won section Career Development Events, received State Degrees or won in their proficiency area at the section level were recognized.
After giving a speech, South Central FFA member and chapter president for 2020-2021, Dennis Wollin, was elected the Section 19 President for 2021-2022. Wollin will be the first Section President from South Central in many years.
