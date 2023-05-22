On May 6, South Central FFA Chapter held its yearly Chapter Banquet at Kinmundy Christian Church in Kinmundy.
The banquet brought a crowd of nearly 130 people, who filled the gym, and began with an opening ceremony and a catered meal. After the meal, many members received recognition for their work and dedication to the FFA organization and the Career Development Events they participated in.
Students who had a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher were awarded with an Academic Award pin to put on their FFA Jackets for their academic achievements throughout the school year. Students who qualified for this award included Mitchell Brauer, Haylie Brown, Kyla Engel, Drew Hassebrock, Karli Holmes, Evan Hoover, Wyatt Iler, Emma Jenne, Keira Langley, Morgan Robb, Addisyn Sigrist, Hailey Shuler, Chase Thompson, Kinlee Thompson and Miranda Yates.
Several FFA members who completed a Supervised Agricultural Experience project in 2023 were recognized. They kept detailed records on the activities they completed. They include Keira Langley (Agricultural Processing), Colton Smith (Agricultural Services), Chezney Robb (Beef Production), Mitchell Brauer (Diversified Crop Production), Logan Boone (Forage Production), Drew Hassebrock (Goat Production), Evan Hoover (Grain Production), Wyatt Iler (Small Animal Production & Care) and Kyla Engel (Swine Production).
The Freshman Positive Participator plaque was given to Karli Holmes for her good group leadership of the freshmen members. She also has been in many local, state and national events.
The Sophomore Positive Participator plaque was given to Wyatt Iler, who has been involved in many different activities throughout the year and has served in various CDE teams and community events. He also served as this year’s chapter treasurer.
The Junior Positive Participator plaque was given to Hailey Shuler. Hailey has been an active member this year serving as chapter president. She participated in many CDE events and completed a detailed record book.
The Senior Positive Participator plaque was given to Morgan Robb. She was the most active senior this year. She also served as chapter historian.
The “Step Up, Stand Out” plaque was given to Miranda Yates. She is always excited and enthused about being an ag student and an FFA member. She is now serving as the upcoming year’s reporter.
The “Helping Hand” plaque was given to Wyatt Iler, who takes part in coordinating or volunteering at other community service events throughout the year.
The “Chapter Workhouse” plaque was given to Hailey Shuler, who is the backbone of the chapter. Hailey goes above and beyond in making sure everything runs smoothly.
The “Dekalb Award” was given to Mitchell Brauer. This award is given to an FFA student per chapter who exemplifies scholarship, commitment, work ethic and passion for pursuing a career in agriculture.
The “Coach” award was given to Kyla Engel. She helped keep everyone in line and interjected a positive perspective. Kyla always has a bright outlook on situations and confidence that everyone will pull through.
The “Golden Pitchfork” was given to Blaze Courson. He was always there to lend a helping hand where needed. He always has a good work ethic and enthusiasm.
The 2023-2024 officer team was installed. Next year’s officer team will include President Hailey Shuler, Vice President Wyatt Iler, Reporter Miranda Yates, Secretary Karli Holmes, Treasurer Micah Kraemer, Sentinel Addisyn Sigrist and Student Adviser Kyla Engel.
South Central FFA Adviser T.J. Bolin presented the 2022-2023 South Central FFA Officer team with an officer pin for the FFA Jacket as well as kind and humorous introductions for each officer. The 2022-2023 officer team included President Hailey Shuler, Vice President Kyla Engel, Reporter Keira Langley, Secretary Abi Shuler, Treasurer Wyatt Iler, Historian Morgan Robb and Sentinel Evan Hoover.
