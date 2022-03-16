South Central FFA members recognized as District Proficiency winners

Alec Hiestand was selected the District 4 FFA Proficiency winner in Forestry. Brandt Hiestand was selected the District FFA Proficiency winner in Poultry Production. Eli Arenas was selected the District FFA Proficiency winner in Diversified Horticulture and in STAR Business, and Dennis Wollin was selected the District FFA Proficiency winner in Vegetable Production.
Alec Hiestand, Brandt Hiestand, Eli Arenas and Dennis Wollin are all members of the South Central FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 47 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business, or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Each was selected as the District 4 winners by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area.
Alec Hiestand and Brandt Hiestand are the sons of Daniel and Meggan Hiestand of Salem. Eli Arenas is the son of Andy Arenas of Centralia and Stacey Arenas of Kinmundy. Dennis Wollin is the son of David and Tracy Wollin of St. Peter.
Receiving this honor now makes Alec Hiestand, Brandt Hiestand, Eli Arenas and Dennis Wollin eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Decatur on March 26. These members were previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardees of these areas. They will receive plaques for their accomplishments.
Other South Central FFA members who participated in the competition included Alec Langley, who placed second in STAR Placement and second in Diversified Crop Placement; Chase Thompson in Sheep Production; Jacob Hilmes in Environmental Science and Natural Resources; Mitchell Brauer in Fiber and Oil Production; and Morgan Robb, who placed second in Diversified Ag Production.
