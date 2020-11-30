South Central FFA members plant trees

During the week of Nov. 11, South Central FFA members completed a project at Farina Park.
The project was planting trees and replacing the many Ash trees that had died and been cut down due to the Emerald Ash Borer.
Thirteen trees were planted during the week. They included two Willow Oaks, four Bald Cypress, three Black Gums, three Redbuds, and one ‘Little Gem’ Southern Magnolia tree. FFA members got the trees from 7 Acres Nursery in Dix, planted them, mulched them, watered them, and then staked the trees that were leaning.
Darren Langley donated the use of his tractor, trailer and water tank and Carter Holmes donated the use of a trailer for the project, while Eli Arenas selected the trees and oversaw the planting. The Village of Farina funded the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.