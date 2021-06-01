On May 8, the South Central FFA Chapter held its yearly Chapter Banquet at Kinmundy Christian Church.
A crowd of nearly 120 people filled the gym.
“I thought it went awesome, and it was great to be able to recognize our students’ accomplishments despite a very tough year,” said South Central FFA Adviser T.J. Bolin
Many members received recognition for their hard work and dedication to the FFA organization and participation in the Career Development Events.
Members who participated in Career Development Events during the 2020-2021 school year included Alexis Cowger, Taylor Jenne, Morgan Robb, Eli Arenas, Kyla Engel, Dennis Wollin, Mitchell Brauer, Alec Langley, Max Magnus, Riley Schaal, Hailey Shuler, Xander Feldhake, Kayley Lacey, Brandt Hiestand, Ryan Jenne, Chezney Robb and Hailey Brown.
Students who had a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher were awarded with an Academic Award pin to put on their FFA jackets for their academic achievements throughout the school year. Students who qualified for this award include Mitchell Brauer, Haylie Brown Macy Donoho, Kyla Engel, Drew Hassebrock, Brandt Hiestand, Victoria Iler, Beau Jolliff, Kayley Lacey, Alec Langley, Collin Miller, Gavin Muma, Morgan Robb, Addyson Schaal, Hailey Shuler, Chase Thompson and Dennis Wollin.
The Freshman Positive Participator plaques were given to Kyla Engel and Hailey Shuler. They have participated in many of the events the chapter has taken part in.
The Sophomore Positive Participator plaque was given to Morgan Robb. Robb attends many FFA events.
The Junior Positive Participator plaque was given to Dennis Wollin. Wollin has fulfilled his duties as chapter president during the 2020-2021 school year and has been enthusastic about every event he attends. He has grown tremendously since his freshman year.
The Senior Positive Participator plaque was given to Cotter Hiestand. Hiestand participated in many Career Development Events and served as the student adviser this year.
Eli Arenas received the “I Can Move Mountains” plaque. Arenas is consistent and always a hard worker. He is a junior and has been active with FFA during his tenure at South Central High School. He has received many awards. His current achievement is being selected as District winner with his Diversified Horticulture record book. He has served as chapter reporter.
Alec Langley received “The Highest of High Fives” plaque. He served as this year’s chapter treasurer. Langley is a hard-working member and has participated in many FFA activities throughout the year by participating in many CDEs and completing a record book in Turfgrass Management and Fiber/oil Production.
The “Step Up, Stand Out” plaque was given to Brandt Hiestand. He is also is a hard worker and is dedicated to the success of South Central FFA.
The 2021-2022 officer team was installed during the banquet. Next year’s officer team will include President Alec Langley, Vice President Brandt Hiestand, Reporter Eli Arenas, Secretary Morgan Robb, Treasurer Dennis Wollin, Sentinel Carter Holmes and Student Adviser Chezney Robb.
Bolin presented members of the 2020-21 South Central FFA Officer team with officer pins for their FFA jackets. The 2020-2021 officer team included President Dennis Wollin, Vice President Victoria Iler, Reporter Eli Arenas, Secretary Alissa Gauger, Treasurer Alec Langley, Historian Taylor Jenne, Sentinel Carter Holmes and Student Adviser Cotter Hiestand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.