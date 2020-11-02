On Oct. 13, the South Central FFA chapter served over 200 meals to local farmers in the area.
FFA members helped put together and deliver meal bags that included two hot dogs, an apple, a granola bar, water and a dessert. Most of the supplies were bought using a Thrivent grant and the desserts were donated by some members of the community.
FFA members hung flyers and signs, and were set up in the South Central High School parking lot, preparing bags and giving them to farmers who stopped by. The bags were also delivered to farmers who were in the field, local businesses, including Riechmann Bros of Farina, and members of the local volunteer fire department who, at the time, were fighting a field fire that started near the school. The fire was fueled by very dry conditions, low humidity and high winds.
South Central FFA members and their adviser believe it was a good way for their organization to give back and serve the hard-working farmers and community members who are always helping the South Central FFA Chapter and its members remain successful.
