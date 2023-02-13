South Central FFA members Chezney Robb, Jacob Hilmes, Chase Thompson, Alec Hiestand and Mitchell Brauer have been recommended by Section 19 to each receive their State FFA Degree, which is the highest degree awarded by the Illinois Association FFA. The applications will go to the State FFA for one final review.
Keira Langley and Evan Hoover were also chosen to interview for Star Greenhand in their categories. They spent time interviewing with area ag teachers sharing about their Supervised Agriculture Experience Projects, FFA activities they’ve attended, and community service they’ve been a part of during their entire high school careers.
Alec Hiestand won the Section 19 Star in Ag Business and will advance to represent Section 19 at District Interviews in March. Evan Hoover was the Section 19 Greenhand Star Farmer. Keira Langley was ranked third as Greenhand Star in Ag Placement.
