On Sept. 21, some South Central FFA members attended a virtual workshop hosted by Illinois’ National Officer candidate and former Illinois FFA state officer, Miriam Hoffman.
Miriam Hoffman served as Illinois’ state FFA secretary for the 2018-2019 year. Miriam’s virtual workshop covered positive mindsets and perseverance during these uncertain times. She used simple activities and discussion to give students motivation and help them to be optimistic despite all of the problems going on in the world right now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.