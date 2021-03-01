On Feb. 10, several South Central FFA members attended Star interviews in Vandalia.
Vicky Iler, Dennis Wollin and Cotter Hiestand have been recommended to receive their state degrees. This is the highest honor bestowed by Illinois FFA and only 3% of all FFA members attain it.
Hiestand was also named the Section 19 Star Placement Winner. Hiestand’s record book is in the area of Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenence Placement. Wollin’s record book includes Feeder Cattle, Breeding Cattle, Rabbit Production and Sweet Corn Production. Iler’s record books include Ag Education, Veterinary Science and Ag Sales Placement.
Morgan Robb won Star Greenhand Farmer and Chezney Robb placed second in Star Placement in Section 19.
