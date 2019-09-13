On Aug. 27, more than 20 South Central FFA members attended the Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The majority spent their day touring the different ag businesses, and learning about the industry.
Four of our members attending, represented the South Central chapter in a statewide soil judging contest. They placed third in the state of Illinois this year, a feat that is very impressive since no one in the group had ever judged soil that far north in our state.
