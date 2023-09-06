South Central FFA members attend Farm Progress Show

On Aug. 29, 33 members of the South Central FFA Chapter attended the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
The Farm Progress show is held annually and alternates between Decatur, Illinois, and Boone, Iowa. The show is used to present and show off new and cutting-edge technology in the agriculture industry.
During the show, the University of Illinois hosted a Soil Judging Contest in a nearby field. The contest was open to FFA members from both Illinois and Indiana. A total of eight South Central FFA members participated in the competition. They were divided into two teams. Team one included Hailey Shuler, Wyatt Iler, Lorelai Rose and Derek Engel. Team two included Tyson Jones, Mya Schaal, Addie Conant and Chase Hassebrock.
The competition was hosted by the University of Illinois, along with the Farm Progress Show Committee, and sponsored by Farm Credit.
