South Central FFA members attend conferences

On Sept. 5, six of South Central FFA’s Greenhand members participated in the Greenhand Conference at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
In FFA, a Greenhand is a first-year member. The Greenhand Conference focused on getting first-year FFA members familiar and interested in FFA, and introducing them to the many benefits of the organization.
Greenhands who attended the event included Makayla Butts, Kenzie Sullens, Chase Hassebrock and Lucas Curry. The Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference was held at the same time. This conference was open to FFA members who are chapter officers during this school year. The conference helped chapter officers expand their leadership skills and create relationships with other chapter officers across the region. The skills learned will be brought back to their home chapters and put to use during their time as officers.
Two of the chapter officers attended the Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference, which was also held at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on the same day. South Central FFA Chapter Officers who attended the conference included Micah Kraemer and Abi Shuler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.