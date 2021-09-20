South Central FFA members attend conferences

On Sept. 7, 12 of South Central FFA’s Greenhand members participated in the Greenhand Conference at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Five of the chapter officers attended the Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference, which was also held at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, on the same day.
In FFA, a Greenhand, is a first-year member. The Greenhand Conference focused on getting first-year FFA members familiar and interested in FFA, and introducing them to the many benefits of the organization. Greenhands who attended the event included Abi Shuler, Kage Hiestand, Hailey Skibinski, Wyatt Iler, Miyah Miller, Rayce Hiestand, Keira Langley, Wyatt Green, Violet Elledge, Colton Smith, Kelsey Dippold and Evan Hoover.
The Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference was open to FFA members who are chapter officers during this school year. The conference helped chapter officers expand their leadership skills and create relationships with other chapter officers across the region. The skills learned will be brought back to their home chapters and put to use during their time as officers. South Central FFA Chapter Officers who attended the conference included Carter Holmes, Morgan Robb, Alec Langley, Eli Arenas and Dennis Wollin.
