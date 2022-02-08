South Central FFA members advance to district competition

On Jan. 26, seven South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Public Speaking Career Development Event at Cowden-Herrick High School.
The competition provides FFA members with the opportunity to develop agricultural leadership and aims to provide the opportunity for personal growth and premier leadership by enhancing the speaking skills of students participating.
Violet Elledge and Wyatt Iler participated in the Creed Speaking section, in which they are required to memorize and say the FFA creed and be judged on the delivery of it. Elledge placed second, individually, and will advance to the District competition.
Haley Shuler participated in the Junior Varsity Prepared Public Speaking competition and Kyla Engel participated in the Varsity Prepared Public Speaking. Prepared Public Speaking requires the students to choose an agriculture-related topic and write and carry out a 6-8 minute speech on the topic. Shuler placed first and will advance to the district competition.
Extemporaneous Public Speaking requires participants to write a 4-6 minute speech on a random agriculture topic in 35 minutes, memorize it, and perform it in front of judges. Morgan Robb participated in the Junior Varsity Extemporaneous Public Speaking competition, placed first, and will advance to the district competition. Brandt Hiestand and Dennis Wollin competed in the Varsity Extemporaneous Public Speaking section, in which Dennis Wollin placed first, and will advance to the district competition as well.
