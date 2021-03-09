South Central FFA student Cotter Hiestand has been selected as the Illinois FFA District 4 Star in Ag Placement.
Illinois FFA chapters are divided into five districts. Therefore, Cotter advances for the state title as he will compete later in March.
Cotter’s FFA record book is based on his employment at Riechman Brothers John Deere Dealership in Farina. Cotter’s job responsibilities include working in the service department, where he works on machinery, as well as makes field calls and more.
Cotter is the son of Darren and Angie Hiestand of Kinmundy.
