South Central FFA has completed many activities over the past several months, along with many other activities planned for the remainder of the year.
In October, we held an event to help thank our local farmers, during harvest season. We handed out over 200 meals to many local farmers and volunteer firefighters, who were fighting a field fire nearby.
Another activity was one completed at the Farina Park, where 13 new trees were planted in place of many dead Ash trees that were killed by the invasive Emerald Ash Borer.
The South Central FFA Agronomy team was successful, taking first place in the section and 14th place in the state during that competition.
During the week before Christmas, the South Central FFA chapter held an outdoor event at Farina Park, where kids could come visit Santa, in a safer way due to COVID-19. Santa was sitting on an antique tractor, but was still able to interact with the children. Gift bags were handed out, donated by the Marion County Farm Bureau, and donations of food and toys, to go toward local people in need, were collected as well.
An event that is currently underway is a weight-loss competition that started at the beginning of January, and will go until the beginning of March.
It costs money to enter, and there are four different categories of competitors. Male staff, female staff, male students and female students. The winner in each category gets a cash prize and is determined by a percentage of weight lost during the time of competition.
South Central FFA has several other activities coming up, including FFA week, which will include Bring Your Tractor to School Day, where anyone can drive their tractor or other farm machinery to the school, and will be able to teach other students about them — how they work and safety in the agriculture industry.
The other activities and events include an event to clean trash and litter out of the nearby ditches and land near the school, along with adopting a section of Illinois Route 37 in Marion County and picking trash up along that stretch of highway; several members receiving their state degrees; a Greenhand workshop; an Easter egg hunt; and a 5K.
