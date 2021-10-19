On Sept. 29, the Section 19 FFA Leadership Training School was held at South Central High School in Farina.
The Leadership Training School was hosted by the Section 19 FFA Officer Team at the Section 19 President Dennis Wollin’s home chapter. The Leadership Training School allowed FFA members to meet members from other chapters in the section, and develop relationships with them. This event focused on the development of leadership, cooperation, communication and other vital skills needed by good leaders and role models.
Illinois FFA State Vice President Jaton Shaffer was a guest at the event. Shaffer helped conduct workshops, and gave a keynote address. Ninety-three FFA members from around Section 19 attended the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.