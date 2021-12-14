South Central FFA hosts holiday event

On Dec. 5, South Central FFA Chapter held an event at the Kinmundy-Alma Fire Department in Kinmundy.
The event allowed children from around the area to come visit Santa Claus and take a picture with him. Dasani Rose Photography of Sandoval took photos of the children and families with Santa in front of a Christmas display set up by Julie Roberts of Farina.
The South Central FFA Chapter provided free hot chocolate for everyone visiting. The children were also given a goodie bag filled with an educational agriculture magazine, a candy cane, hot chocolate mix and other items, which were donated by the Marion County Farm Bureau.
The South Central FFA Chapter encouraged visitors to bring nonperishable food and toys to donate to local families in need for the holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.