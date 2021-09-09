South Central FFA hosts car show

On Sept. 6, the South Central FFA Chapter hosted the annual Kinmundy Labor Day Car Show.
This is the first year that the FFA chapter has hosted the event.
The car show brought 103 cars into town from four different states, including Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky. There were many classes of vehicles that were awarded prizes, including plaques and trophies. There was also a 50/50 raffle and door prizes were given away.
The South Central FFA Boosters Club sold food. They also sold ice cream thanks. The South Central FFA members also parked cars, completed registrations, handed out awards, set up and took down tents, tables, signs and games and sold raffle tickets.
South Central High School National Honor Society members monitored bouncy houses throughout the day.
The car show was followed by the Kinmundy Labor Day Parade, which attracts many locals, who fill the sidewalks of downtown Kinmundy every year for the event.
