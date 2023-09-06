On Sept. 4, the South Central FFA Chapter hosted the annual Kinmundy Labor Day Car Show.
The car show brought 140 vehicles into town from four different states, including Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky. Many classes of vehicles were awarded prizes, including plaques and trophies. A 50/50 raffle was held and door prizes given away.
South Central FFA members parked cars; completed registrations; handed out awards; set up and took down tents, tables, signs and kids games; and sold raffle tickets.
The car show was followed by the Kinmundy Labor Day Parade, which attracts many locals who fill the sidewalks of downtown Kinmundy every year for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.