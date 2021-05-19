On April 30, the South Central FFA Chapter spent the day at South Central Elementary School in Kinmundy, where they hosted the First Annual Ag Day.
Elementary School students were able to spend time among many farm animals, a tractor and planter, and learned the importance of trees in our world today. Third through fifth grade students received an Eastern White Pine tree to take home and plant for Arbor Day.
This event helped further the connection between young people and agriculture and was made possible by the the Marion County Farm Bureau and Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District.
