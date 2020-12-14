On Saturday, Dec. 19, from noon to 2 p.m., South Central FFA is hosting the “I’m Claus-trophobic: Socially Distant Santa Visit” at Farina City Park.
Santa will be sitting on an antique tractor, while children visit him and get their picture taken. Santa will have a small gift for the first 100 kids. It is encouraged that you bring a nonperishable food item and/or a new or used toy to help out local families in need. Children can also bring letters to Santa.
