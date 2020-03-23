South Central FFA chapter hosts banquet

A crowd of nearly 160 attended the South Central FFA Banquet on March 7.
“I am very pleased with the huge crowd for South Central High School. It truly shows how much the community supports our program,” said South Central FFA Adviser T.J. Bolin.
Members recognized were:
- Andrew Lybarger, Macy Donoho, Brandt Hiestand, Alec Langley, Josie Smith, Dennis Wollin, Mitchell Brauer, Eli Arenas, Hunter Brandt, Haylie Brown, Sierra Cooper, Victoria Iler, Gavin Muma, Morgan Robb and Chloe Smith received the academic award for having a 3.5 or higher GPA on a 4.0 grade scale.
- Mitchell Brauer, Haylie Brown, Tanner Brown, Blaze Courson, Alexis Cowger, Drew Hassebrock, Alex Hawkey, Jacob Hawkey, Alec Hiestand, Jacob Hilmes, Forest Koelher, Riley Mauer, Chezney Robb, Morgan Robb, Kaylee Shomaker, Chloe Smith and Chase Thompson received Greenhand pins. To receive a Greenhand pin, an FFA member must have a Greenhand degree, an SAE program (record book), be in an agriculture class, and have a satisfactory scholastic record.
- The Freshman Positive Participator plaque was given to Morgan Robb. He participated in many of the events that the chapter has taken part in. Robb shows a great interest in the FFA.
- The Sophomore Positive Participator plaque was given to Eli Arenas. Arenas attends many FFA events. He is enthused to be the reporter for the chapter during the 2020-2021 school year. He was given this plaque for his success as a very well rounded FFA member who has shown growth
- The Junior Positive Participator plaque was given to Victoria Iler. Iler has fulfilled her duties as chapter President during the 2010-2020 school year and is enthused about every event she attends. She leads the FFA and has grown tremendously since her freshman year.
- The Senior Positive Participator plaque was given to Dawson Carter. Carter participated in many Career Development Events and is a great addition to the South Central FFA Chapter and served as Treasurer this year.
- Alec Langley received the “I Can Move Mountains” plaque. Langley consistently puts forth his best effort all of the time. He is currently a sophomore at South Central. He has been active during his two years at South Central High School with the FFA. His most current achievement is with his Fiber and Oil Record book being selected as Section Winner and placing second at District Interviews. He has served as Chapter Sentinel.
- Dennis Wollin received “The Highest of High Fives” plaque. He served as this year's Chapter Reporter and is next year’s President. Dennis is a hard-working member and has been involved in South Central FFA in many ways, by participating in many CDEs and completing a record book on his beef cattle and rabbits. He also recently won Diversified Livestock at the section level and placed second at the district level as a result of his SAE projects He is an enthusiastic individual and has participated in a great majority of the FFA activities the chapter participates in throughout the year.
- The “Step Up, Stand Out” plaque was given to Taylor Jenne. At the beginning of her freshman year, Jenne seemed a little reserved and laid back. However, in her freshman year, she became active and has attended many different events since. She is a hard worker and is dedicated to her own and the success of the South Central FFA Chapter. She served as the chapter Historian during the 2019-2020 school year and will serve in the same capacity during the 2020-2021 school year.
2019-2020 South Central FFA Reporter Dennis Wollin said, “If there were one word that describes FFA, it would have to be opportunity. Whether we are judging livestock or traveling around, FFA opens the doors for unbelievable events. When we wear the blue jacket, we are unlocking a world of possibilities.”
South Central FFA President Victoria Iler recognized the South Central FFA Booster organization. The FFA chapter has worked very hard on re-establishing a supporter’s group from the community. They have had regular meetings over the last year and have had a great response from community members.
Iler also recognized the parents of FFA members.
“We could not do it without you. You take us to and from FFA meetings or events and help us with our FFA record books, or if it is hearing us rattle on our opinion of how something should happen. Also, thank you for always being our personal bank and giving us a few extra dollars before an FFA trip,” Iler said.
The 2020-2021 South Central FFA officers were installed. Officers for next year will be President Dennis Wollin, Vice President Victoria Iler, Reporter Eli Arenas, Secretary Alissa Gauger, Treasurer Alec Langley, Sentinel Carter Holmes, Historian Taylor Jenne, Student Advisor/Farm Manager Cotter Hiestand and Chaplain Brandt Hiestand.
